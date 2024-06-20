Akure High Court Nullifies Creation of 33 LCDAs by Late Governor Akeredolu

An Akure High Court in Ondo State has declared the creation of 33 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) by the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as illegal and unconstitutional. The court ruled in favor of leaders from four Akoko local governments who challenged the creation, citing marginalization and non-compliance with constitutional provisions.

Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, delivering the verdict, deemed the creation of the LCDAs unlawful as it did not adhere to sections 7 and 8 of the 1999 constitution and lacked equitable distribution among existing local governments.

Leaders of Akoko land, represented by the Akoko Development Initiative (ADI), welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing that it upholds justice and aligns with the aspirations of Akoko people. They had previously raised concerns about the skewed recommendation process for creating the LCDAs, which they claimed favored certain ethnic groups over others.

Despite presenting evidence of the imbalance during legislative hearings, where adjustments were not adequately addressed, the leaders pursued legal recourse.

Their statement following the court ruling expressed gratitude for the vindication and stressed the importance of upholding fairness and equity in governance for sustainable development in Ondo State.