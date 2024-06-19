Menu
Two rescued as 3-storey building collapses inside Ebonyi Teaching Hospital

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A three-storey building under construction inside Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, collapsed on Tuesday evening, June 18, leaving people trapped.

Two persons who were working inside the building when it collapsed, reportedly got trapped.

One of the workers was first rescued and taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

A rescue team involving engineers and officials of the State Ministry of Works, Capital Territory Development Authority and security agencies battled to rescue the second victim.

He looked weak and exhausted when eventually rescued and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The collapse of the building came four days after a three-storey hotel building under construction also collapsed at Eduna Street along Hatchery Road in Abakiliki. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
