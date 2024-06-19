Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Singapore Receives First Low-Sulfur Fuel Oil Shipment from Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Singapore, Asia’s primary oil hub, is set to receive its first shipment of low-sulfur straight-run fuel (LSSR) oil from Nigeria’s newly built Dangote Refinery this week, according to market and ship tracking data.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This marks a significant milestone for the recently commissioned refinery, which aims to address Asia’s structural shortage of low-sulfur fuel oil essential for refueling ships in Singapore, the world’s largest bunker hub.

The Dangote Refinery, which began operations in January following a $20 billion investment, boasts a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels of oil per day. Once it reaches full capacity, it will be the largest refinery in Africa and Europe. Data from Kpler and Vortexa indicates that the refinery has ramped up its LSSR exports, with the majority of shipments currently destined for America and Europe.

The Glencore-chartered vessel, Front Brage, is expected to arrive in Singapore on Wednesday, carrying a cargo of 124,000 metric tonnes (787,400 barrels) of LSSR. Market sources suggest that this shipment was redirected to Asia due to weaker demand in Europe. LSEG data shows that the east-west 0.5% LSFO spread for the front month remained above $40 per ton, reflecting the price difference between these regions.

Dangote’s LSSR shipments are typically priced against Rotterdam’s 0.5% LSFO quotations on a free-on-board basis, though the specific pricing differential for this shipment was not disclosed. Another LSSR shipment of approximately 157,000 tonnes from the Dangote Refinery is expected to arrive in Singapore on the vessel Stena Suède in July.

LSSR can be blended with other fuels to create LSFO for bunkering or used as a feedstock in various refinery processes. Dangote began issuing tenders for the export sale of oil products in February, and since December, it has been​⬤

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria to Announce New Foreign Coach for Super Eagles Amid World Cup Qualification Struggles
Next article
Governor Fubara Swears in New Caretaker Chairmen for Rivers State’s Local Governments
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were killed,...

French Far-Right Leader Bardella Rejects Non-Absolute Majority Prime Ministership

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, leader of...

EU Implements Tariffs on Ukrainian Agricultural Imports

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

CrimeWatch 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were killed,...

French Far-Right Leader Bardella Rejects Non-Absolute Majority Prime Ministership

Geopolitics 0
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, leader of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?