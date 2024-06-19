Menu
Police arrest airport taxi passenger for attempted car snatching

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Lagos State say it has arrested a 35-year old passenger, who attempted to snatch an airport taxi from it’s driver.

Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesperson of the command confirmed the arrest to NAN on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the case was reported to the Alausa Police Division on June 11 at about 1:40 a.m., by the taxi driver.

He explained that the driver said that at about 1:20 a.m., on June 11, while on driving service at Chevron area of Ajah, he was stopped by the suspect, pretending to be a passenger.

He quoted the taxi driver as saying that the suspect requested that he took him to the Shrine in Agidigbi, Alausa area of Ikeja, and on conclusion on the fare, they both started the journey to the destination.

“On getting to the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, by 7UP Alausa Ikeja, the suspect, who was sitting beside him suddenly brought out a knife from his bag and attacked him in an attempt to snatch his Toyota Camry car.

“In the process, the driver sustained a deep knife cut on his hand while trying to struggle with the suspect.

“He quickly raised an alarm, where some good Nigerians came to his rescue, while the suspect took to his heels.

”However, after a hot chase, he was later arrested by Anti-Crime team of Alausa police division,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was taken to the station with the car as exhibit, while investigation was ongoing.

He said in another development, a 28-year old man, who had been parading himself as military personnel with the uniform of his friend serving in Maiduguri, was arrested for impersonation.

Hundeyin said that the fake soldier was arrested last Friday at about 5:45 p.m., by operatives from Ilemba Hausa Division, while on Surveillance patrol at Jinadu Street, Ajangbadi.

He said that the suspect was fully dressed in complete army camouflage uniform riding a black unregistered motorcycle when he was arrested.

The spokesperson said that on sighting the policemen, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle and took to his heels but the officers gave him a chase and arrested him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is not a soldier and the army camouflage uniform belongs to his friend, who is a military personnel serving in Maiduguri,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

