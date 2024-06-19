Menu
NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command, under the leadership of Commandant UI Alfadarai has arrested a Chinese national and one other person in Umunneochi LGA over allegations of operating a quarry on a site belonging to another company.

According to a statement by the NSCDC, the discovery and arrest of the Chinese followed a complaint filed by the original owner of the site (JINLOYS NIGERIA LIMITED), that Chinese people have illegally occupied his legally assigned site with license No. 22284QL and 46404QLS without his consent.

He added that the Chinese were allegedly mining and selling chippings and other stones not owned by them.

The statement, which was signed by Doreen Udugwu, the CDPRO, explained that “the Command, after a sustained surveillance carried out by the operatives of the command, who specialize in mining operations, raided the site located in Obichioke stone land in Mbiribo village of Uru Lokpaukwu autonomous community, Umuchieze, Umunneochi LGA”.

It noted that the illegal act would not be condoned in a country where the President Bola Tinubu administration was revolutionizing the economic sector to make it easy for businesses to flourish.(www.naija247news.com).

Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
