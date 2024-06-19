Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Nnamdi Kanu Seeks Negotiations with Federal Government Amid Trial

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja of his intention to seek negotiations with the Federal Government under section 17 of the Federal High Court Act. Kanu, who has been in DSS custody since June 2021 following his arrest in Kenya, faces terrorism-related charges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act encourages the court to promote reconciliation and facilitate amicable settlements among parties. Kanu’s lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, stated in court on Wednesday that Kanu intends to pursue this avenue if their current applications are denied. The first application challenges the court’s jurisdiction.

Federal Government counsel Adegboyega Awomolo responded by noting that he lacks the authority to negotiate on behalf of the government and advised Kanu to approach the Attorney General for such discussions. Justice Binta Nyako clarified that the court’s role is to hear cases, not to act as a solicitor.

In addition to the legal proceedings, Kanu addressed the court regarding recent violence in the South-East. He condemned the killings, including the murder of soldiers in Abia State, and reiterated that IPOB remains committed to non-violence.

“I condemn in its entirety all of the killings because IPOB was founded on a non-violent principle, and we maintain that stand,” Kanu stated. “We are fighting for freedom, so how can we want violence? We want people to be free.”

Kanu emphasized the need to focus on the future of Africa and move beyond historical injustices, urging for a peaceful resolution and self-determination for his people.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Air Force to Establish Base in Abia to Enhance South-East Security
Next article
Julius Aghahowa Criticizes NFF’s Decision to Appoint Foreign Coach for Super Eagles
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were killed,...

French Far-Right Leader Bardella Rejects Non-Absolute Majority Prime Ministership

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, leader of...

EU Implements Tariffs on Ukrainian Agricultural Imports

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

CrimeWatch 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were killed,...

French Far-Right Leader Bardella Rejects Non-Absolute Majority Prime Ministership

Geopolitics 0
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, leader of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?