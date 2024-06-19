Nnamdi Kanu Seeks Negotiations with Federal Government Amid Trial

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja of his intention to seek negotiations with the Federal Government under section 17 of the Federal High Court Act. Kanu, who has been in DSS custody since June 2021 following his arrest in Kenya, faces terrorism-related charges.

Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act encourages the court to promote reconciliation and facilitate amicable settlements among parties. Kanu’s lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, stated in court on Wednesday that Kanu intends to pursue this avenue if their current applications are denied. The first application challenges the court’s jurisdiction.

Federal Government counsel Adegboyega Awomolo responded by noting that he lacks the authority to negotiate on behalf of the government and advised Kanu to approach the Attorney General for such discussions. Justice Binta Nyako clarified that the court’s role is to hear cases, not to act as a solicitor.

In addition to the legal proceedings, Kanu addressed the court regarding recent violence in the South-East. He condemned the killings, including the murder of soldiers in Abia State, and reiterated that IPOB remains committed to non-violence.

“I condemn in its entirety all of the killings because IPOB was founded on a non-violent principle, and we maintain that stand,” Kanu stated. “We are fighting for freedom, so how can we want violence? We want people to be free.”

Kanu emphasized the need to focus on the future of Africa and move beyond historical injustices, urging for a peaceful resolution and self-determination for his people.