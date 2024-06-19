Menu
Infrastructure

Nigerian Air Force to Establish Base in Abia to Enhance South-East Security

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

In an effort to bolster security in Abia and the broader South-East region, the Nigerian Air Force is set to establish a new base in the state. This initiative was announced by Air Vice Marshall Hasan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, during a courtesy visit to Governor Alex Otti at Government House, Umuahia.

Abubakar’s visit aimed to foster collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force and Abia State, with a specific request for land to establish the new Air Force base. The base is intended to improve security not only in Abia but across the entire South-East.

The Chief of Air Staff commended Governor Otti for his dedication to public service and his people-oriented governance, which focuses on the judicious management of public resources to enhance the living standards of Abia residents.

During the visit, Abubakar also expressed condolences over the recent loss of five soldiers in Obikabia and assured that the Nigerian Air Force would work with other security agencies to strengthen security in the state.

Governor Otti expressed gratitude for the approval to establish the Air Force base and committed to providing the necessary land for the project. In the interim, a temporary site in Umuahia will be made available, along with operational vehicles, official residences, and other logistical support required for the base’s initial operations.

Otti highlighted the importance of security for his administration and assured continued support for security agencies to ensure optimal performance. He emphasized the significance of the Air Force base in enhancing the security of lives and property in the state.

“I will instruct the commissioner for Lands and Housing to work with your nominated representatives to expedite this process. We will also provide a temporary site and necessary facilities to ensure the base becomes operational within the next one to two months,” Otti stated.

The governor also mentioned the federal government’s recent approval for an airstrip in the state and expressed commitment to collaborating with the federal government to expand it into an airport.

Addressing the recent incident at Obikabia, Otti announced an increase in the bounty for information leading to the apprehension of the perpetrators to 30 million naira. He urged citizens with useful information to come forward to aid in capturing the criminals.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

