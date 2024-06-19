Menu
Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria to Announce New Foreign Coach for Super Eagles Amid World Cup Qualification Struggles

By: Peter Okafor

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to announce a new foreign coach for the Super Eagles in the coming days, according to a report by the Guardian. This decision follows the dismissal of former coach and ex-international Finidi George, after Nigeria’s disappointing performances in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles failed to secure a victory in either of their June qualifiers, managing only a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo and suffering a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan. These results have left their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy. With only three points from their first four games, Nigeria currently sits in fifth place in Group C, necessitating victories in all six remaining matches to have a chance at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Among the candidates for the new coaching position is former Cameroon coach Marc Brys. Other notable names being considered by the NFF include Portuguese coach Antonio Conceicao and Domènec Torrent, former assistant to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The NFF’s decision aims to revive the Super Eagles’ World Cup campaign and secure their place in the expanded 2026 tournament.

If confirmed, the new coach will face the crucial responsibility of guiding Nigeria through the remaining qualifiers and ensuring their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

