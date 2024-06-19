Naira appreciates by 1,480/$ against dollar at black market

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated marginally to N1480 against the dollar at the parallel foreign exchange market, also known as the black market, amid the Sallah holidays.

Dayyabu Ashiru, a bureau de change operator at Wuse Zone 4 in Abuja, disclosed this to Newman on Tuesday.

He noted that demand for foreign exchange had remained flat due to the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

According to him, the Naira was exchanged at N1,480 against the dollar on Tuesday compared between N1,490 to N1500 it was traded last Friday before the holiday.

“We buy at N1,460 against the dollar and sell at N1,480. This is an appreciation compared to the N1,490 to N1,500 it traded last week Friday. I think demand for FX dropped due to the Sallah celebration,” he said.

The development comes as the Nigeria government declared Monday and Tuesday public holidays to mark the Sallah celebration.(www.naija247news.com).