Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

”How Hollywood Made Me Feel Like a Commodity – Genevieve Nnaji

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Genevieve Nnaji has shared what she experienced while seeking partnerships in Hollywood after the success of her 2018 film, LionHeart.

The Nigerian actress said she realised that she was viewed as a commodity, with Hollywood interested in exploiting her talent and African stories for their benefit.

She noted that they wanted to use her to tell their own stories, rather than authentic African stories.

Genevieve said this while on a panel at the 2024 AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum/Afreximbank Annual Meetings.

She said: “For the first time, I realised I was a commodity. I thought, you know, given what I had done with Lionheart, and all of that, I was going to have an opportunity to do more. Getting there and having the kind of support that obviously CANEX is bringing on board, but I thought I could find it in Hollywood. That was not quite the case.

“They wanted what I had but for their benefit. It was all about their story. It was all about how, even if it was our story, I could make it more authentic to their own understanding of whatever Africa is because they did have a lot of literature in their archives.”

Genevieve said she chose to stay in Nigeria and contribute to the industry’s growth rather than pursue opportunities in Hollywood.

She said: “But I am Nollywood. I could have gone to Hollywood a long time if I wanted to. But I had a dream to build an industry in Nigeria that could rival it. That’s because I’ve always believed in that. I have always believed that we were capable of actually owning an industry like that, that told our story for our people. I wanted that. I respect what Hollywood is doing. I respect what Bollywood is doing and I felt like Nollywood had an equal chance at it.

“So when I found it wasn’t quite what they had in mind I was like I’m just going to wait this out and the Covid happened and the worlds switched at that point and Africa sort of became it.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police arrest airport taxi passenger for attempted car snatching
Next article
Lagos ranks 2nd in cheapest cities to live in Africa
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos ranks 2nd in cheapest cities to live in Africa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and its commercial...

Police arrest airport taxi passenger for attempted car snatching

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Agric experts outline solutions to rising food inflation

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some agriculture experts have proffered solutions...

Nigeria spends $600m annually on palm oil importation

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Palm Produce Association of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos ranks 2nd in cheapest cities to live in Africa

Nigeria 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and its commercial...

Police arrest airport taxi passenger for attempted car snatching

CrimeWatch 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Agric experts outline solutions to rising food inflation

Agriculture 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some agriculture experts have proffered solutions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Lagos ranks 2nd in cheapest cities to live in Africa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?