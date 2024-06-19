Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Governor Fubara Swears in New Caretaker Chairmen for Rivers State’s Local Governments

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

On Wednesday, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State inaugurated new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas. The swearing-in ceremony took place hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker Victor Jumbo, screened and confirmed the nominees.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Fubara had submitted the list of nominees to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday. According to a statement by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West, the nominees were invited for screening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

This move comes amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen refused to vacate their offices after their tenures expired.

The swearing-in ceremony, conducted under tight security, was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The first batch of eleven caretaker chairmen took their oath of office, followed by subsequent batches.

The names of the newly appointed caretaker chairmen are as follows:

. Abua/Odua LGA: Madigai Dickson
• East LGA: Happy Benneth
• Ahoada West LGA: Mr. Daddy John Green

Akuku Toru LGA: Otonye Briggs
• Andoni LGA: Reginald Ekaan
• Asari Toru LGA: Orolosoma Amachree
• Bonny LGA: Alabota Anengi Barasua
• Degema LGA: Anthony Soberekon
• Eleme LGA: Brain Gokpa
• Emouha LGA: David Omereji
• Etche LGA: John Otamiri
• Gokana LGA: Kenneth Kpeden
• Ikwerre LGA: Darlington Orji
• Khana LGA: Marvin Yobana

This reshuffling aims to address the administrative vacuum created by the outgoing chairmen and ensure continuous governance at the local level.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Singapore Receives First Low-Sulfur Fuel Oil Shipment from Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery
Next article
Putin’s Strategic Shift: Russia and North Korea Forge Alliance Amid Global Tensions
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were killed,...

French Far-Right Leader Bardella Rejects Non-Absolute Majority Prime Ministership

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, leader of...

EU Implements Tariffs on Ukrainian Agricultural Imports

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

CrimeWatch 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were killed,...

French Far-Right Leader Bardella Rejects Non-Absolute Majority Prime Ministership

Geopolitics 0
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, leader of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NSCDC Arrests Chinese National Over Illegal Mining in Abia

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?