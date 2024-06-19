Governor Fubara Swears in New Caretaker Chairmen for Rivers State’s Local Governments

On Wednesday, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State inaugurated new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas. The swearing-in ceremony took place hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker Victor Jumbo, screened and confirmed the nominees.

Governor Fubara had submitted the list of nominees to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday. According to a statement by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West, the nominees were invited for screening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

This move comes amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen refused to vacate their offices after their tenures expired.

The swearing-in ceremony, conducted under tight security, was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The first batch of eleven caretaker chairmen took their oath of office, followed by subsequent batches.

The names of the newly appointed caretaker chairmen are as follows:

. Abua/Odua LGA: Madigai Dickson

• East LGA: Happy Benneth

• Ahoada West LGA: Mr. Daddy John Green

•

Akuku Toru LGA: Otonye Briggs

• Andoni LGA: Reginald Ekaan

• Asari Toru LGA: Orolosoma Amachree

• Bonny LGA: Alabota Anengi Barasua

• Degema LGA: Anthony Soberekon

• Eleme LGA: Brain Gokpa

• Emouha LGA: David Omereji

• Etche LGA: John Otamiri

• Gokana LGA: Kenneth Kpeden

• Ikwerre LGA: Darlington Orji

• Khana LGA: Marvin Yobana

This reshuffling aims to address the administrative vacuum created by the outgoing chairmen and ensure continuous governance at the local level.