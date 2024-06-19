FUOYE final year criminology student arrested for allegedly raping male colleague

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police have arrested a final year student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) Ekiti State, Olalekan Oni, for allegedly raping a male colleague.

The student of the Criminology Department popularly known as Asiwaju, recently presented his project research on the topic: “Causes and Youth involvement in criminal activity: A case study of Oye Local Government Area”

In a video making the rounds online on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the accused, wearing a shirt and shorts, is seen being taken away by police amidst a crowd.

The National Association of Ondo State Students issued statements distancing itself from the accused, clarifying that he is not a member or affiliate of the union.

“We want to clarify that the individual Oni Olalekan popularly known as Asiwaju accused of sexual assault and who has publicly denounced our association on Monday 10th of June 2024, is not a member, an executive or appointee of our association,” the statement read.

“We would like to clarify that this individual is not a member of our association nor has any affiliation with us.

“It is important to ensure that this distinction is clear to the general public and that any misinformation is addressed promptly.

“We take these matters very seriously and stand for a safe and inclusive environment for all our members. If you have any concerns or information that you think we should be aware of, please do not hesitate to reach out to the association board

“Let’s continue to uphold our values and principles as we strive for a respectful and supportive community within our association.”

The FUOYE Student Union also issued a statement, distancing itself from the accused.

“Disclaimer. This is to inform the general public that Oni Olalekan, popularly known as (Asiwaju), is not a member of the Students’ Union Government nor is he an appointee of the Students’ Union Government,” the statement read.

“Any claims or assumptions to the contrary are incorrect. Please take note and disregard any misinformation.

“Please be assured that the FUOYESUG is actively addressing this matter and will take all necessary actions to ensure that justice is served. Thank you.”

The spokesperson of the Ekiti State Police Command, Abutu Sunday, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday said that the suspect denied the allegations.

“Investigation has commenced, the suspect has been arrested and investigations have commenced because he is denying why the complainant is alleging, so we will see the result of the investigation,” the PPRO added. (www.naija247news.com).