Four dead, several injured in Abuja-Keffi highway accident

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least four persons were killed, and several others injured after a heavy-duty truck conveying bags of fertilizer suffered a brake system failure, colliding with cars along the Abuja-Keffi highway.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, June 18, 2024, when the trailer driver lost control while descending Kugbo HillRoad following the brake system failure.

The driver who was unable to stop the speeding vehicle which was headed towards Keffi; used small cars in front of it as wedging tools, smashing vehicles it came in contact with until it crushed a Honda Accord car into a metal pillar where it eventually came to a halt.

This left the bodies of the four occupants dismembered, while survivors from the other affected cars were also left with various degrees of injury.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and sympathisers who rushed to the scene to rescue surviving victims were left shocked and clueless after meeting dismembered body parts in the mangled car with no room to pull them out.

Body parts littered the ground of the accident as sympathisers watched the agonizing scene of the unfortunate accident.

The FRSC men continuously made efforts to cut open the mangled car to enable them to pick up the remains of the victims. (www.naija247news.com).