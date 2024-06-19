EU Implements Tariffs on Ukrainian Agricultural Imports

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) – The European Commission has announced plans to impose tariffs on Ukrainian egg imports into the European Union, citing exceeded annual thresholds amid growing concerns from EU farmers. This move comes as part of broader restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products introduced to mitigate economic disruptions within the EU.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU had granted tariff-free access to Ukrainian agricultural goods to support the country’s economy. However, surging imports, particularly in eggs and oats, have triggered discontent among EU farmers, prompting protests in rural areas earlier this year.

The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday its decision to apply tariffs on oat imports from Ukraine after reaching predefined volume limits. Data from EU sources indicated a substantial increase in Ukrainian egg imports last year, with ongoing growth at the beginning of this year, making Ukraine the EU’s primary supplier.

The European egg industry has voiced concerns that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian eggs has hindered recovery efforts from avian flu outbreaks in recent years, which devastated poultry stocks across the EU.

Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry and the Ukrainian union of egg producers have not yet responded to requests for comment on the EU’s impending tariffs. The EU’s restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports extend beyond eggs to include poultry, sugar, groats, maize, and honey.

In response to the volume limits, Ukraine announced in late May a ban on sugar exports to the EU for the remainder of the year. However, EU data indicated a substantial quantity of sugar exports still available under the agreed quota.

This development underscores the delicate balance the EU seeks to maintain between supporting Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery and safeguarding its own agricultural sectors against perceived unfair competition. The implementation of tariffs reflects broader geopolitical considerations impacting trade relations between the EU and Ukraine, amidst ongoing tensions and economic recalibrations in the region.