Electoral Reform Key to Deepening Nigeria’s Sovereign Democracy, Says Tanko

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief Spokesperson of the Peter Obi/Datti Baba-Ahmed Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election, Alhaji Yunusa Tanko, emphasized the urgency of electoral reform over proposed changes like single-tenure rotational presidency. Tanko, a former National Chairman of the defunct National Conscience Party, stressed that electoral reforms are crucial for ensuring credible leadership across all levels of government.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Tanko argued that the focus should be on enhancing the electoral process to guarantee transparency and credibility in elections. He suggested that discussions on tenure and rotational presidency should take a back seat until after necessary electoral reforms are implemented.

Tanko urged the National Assembly to prioritize electoral reform to cleanse the electoral system and pave the way for credible elections. He emphasized that once electoral processes are reformed, discussions on tenure and presidency rotations can follow suit.

Meanwhile, speaking to NAN, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, expressed support for the proposed single-term presidency but raised concerns about its rotational aspect, suggesting it might not align with democratic principles.

The ongoing debate, triggered by a bill proposed by 35 members of the House of Representatives, advocates for a single six-year term for the President and state governors, coupled with rotational presidency among Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. The proponents argue that these measures would reduce governance costs, foster national unity, and promote smoother transitions of power.

However, Tanko’s emphasis on electoral reform underscores a critical viewpoint amid the evolving discourse on Nigeria’s political future, highlighting the imperative of a robust electoral framework to uphold democratic values and ensure effective governance.