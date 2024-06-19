Drake becomes first artiste to hit 100 billion streams on Spotify

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Canadian hip-hop rapper, Drake has made history by becoming the first artist to receive 100 billion Spotify streams.

On Tuesday night, Chart Data, a major music monitoring organization, announced this remarkable achievement.

Drake’s impressive streaming numbers astound his admirers, with the next closest rapper, Eminem, trailing behind with less than half the number of streams.

A closer look at Drake’s streaming data indicates an astonishing average of 234 million streams per song and 5 billion total streams per album.

His chart-topping smash “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla, is his most streamed song on the site, with an impressive 3.2 billion streams.

This song also holds the Guinness World Record as the first to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, a feat that solidifies Drake’s position as a trailblazer in the music industry.(www.naija247news.com).