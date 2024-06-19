Menu
Davido and Chioma’s wedding invitation leaks online

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The official wedding invitation of Nigerian music star Davido and his fiancée Chioma has been leaked online, sending social media into a frenzy of speculation and excitement.

The leaked invitation, which surfaced unexpectedly, provides a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be one of the most extravagant celebrations of the year.

Shared by celebrity blogger Cutie_Juls, who excitedly detailed her privilege in receiving the invitation, the leak has swiftly captured the attention of fans and followers.

Cutie_Juls expressed her delight at receiving the exclusive invitation.

She wrote:

“The moment my son’s IV team said “Mama where do you want your IV to be dispatched to”? E choke… See eehn, right now, I’m the most important Old woman in the world. Mama to the Super Star Groom. In-law to the Super Star Bride, Grandma Ibeji. The only VVVVVVVVVVVVIP Blogger of the day. E choke… My son is having his Traditional marriage. Biko, Swiss Lace or nothing babe… with my pure diamonds on the D-day. Chai! Wahala for who no have data on that day. Congratulations to my son @davido and his beautiful bride, Mrs Chioma Adeleke.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
