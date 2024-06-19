Davido and Chioma’s wedding invitation leaks online

June 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The official wedding invitation of Nigerian music star Davido and his fiancée Chioma has been leaked online, sending social media into a frenzy of speculation and excitement.

The leaked invitation, which surfaced unexpectedly, provides a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be one of the most extravagant celebrations of the year.

Shared by celebrity blogger Cutie_Juls, who excitedly detailed her privilege in receiving the invitation, the leak has swiftly captured the attention of fans and followers.

Cutie_Juls expressed her delight at receiving the exclusive invitation.

She wrote:

“The moment my son’s IV team said “Mama where do you want your IV to be dispatched to”? E choke… See eehn, right now, I’m the most important Old woman in the world. Mama to the Super Star Groom. In-law to the Super Star Bride, Grandma Ibeji. The only VVVVVVVVVVVVIP Blogger of the day. E choke… My son is having his Traditional marriage. Biko, Swiss Lace or nothing babe… with my pure diamonds on the D-day. Chai! Wahala for who no have data on that day. Congratulations to my son @davido and his beautiful bride, Mrs Chioma Adeleke.” (www.naija247news.com).