Lifestyle News

“Cultism has entered into the music industry” – Terry G

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 19, 2024.

Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, aka Terry G, has claimed that the Nigerian music industry is now dominated by Cultism.

The ‘Akpako Master’ lamented that people like him who are not cultists cannot operate in the Nigerian music industry anymore.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, Terry G stated that there would be unity in the music industry again if cultism is eradicated.

He said, “In my time [when I held sway], cultism used to be in the universities. But it has entered into the music industry now. If we can remove it from the music industry, we would be [one] family again.

“But if there’s frat [confraternity] in the music industry, people like us who are not cultists cannot operate anymore.

“When we held sway, there were people doing cultism but it wasn’t violent. It was about love. They said it was for solidarity propose.

“But now, I can see the same family fighting themselves. So that’s just the major problem of the Nigerian music industry. A lot of musicians are even scared to do music. They want to do cult before they do music now because that would pave way for them than the music. Let’s try and reduce the rate of cultism in the music industry.” (www.naija247news.com).

