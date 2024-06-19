Charge 23 former council chairmen for treason, lawmakers tell Fubara

Reps Demand Trial of Former Rivers State LG Chairmen for Alleged Treason

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives, under the G-60 group, have called for the prosecution of 23 former local government chairmen in Rivers State loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike, accusing them of treason. Led by Ikenga Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State, the group made this demand during a press conference held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday.

The lawmakers alleged that the former council bosses attempted to unlawfully extend their tenure beyond the constitutional limit of three years. They urged the Rivers state government to swiftly press treason charges against the chairmen and their backers for their alleged unconstitutional actions.

Present at the conference were Aliyu Mustapha (PDP, Kaduna), Matthew Nwogu (LP, Imo), and Midaila Usman (PDP, Borno).

According to the lawmakers, the actions of the former chairmen violated various sections of Nigeria’s Criminal Code Act, the Police Act, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the constitution, which prohibit any attempt to illegally seize power or overthrow legitimate government institutions.

The legislators also emphasized the need for the judiciary to vigilantly prevent such attempts to usurp governance structures in Rivers State or any part of Nigeria.

Ugochinyere commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the people of Rivers State for resisting the alleged attempt by the former chairmen to unlawfully take control of the local government councils. He praised their efforts in accordance with section 20 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act, which empowers citizens to prevent criminal acts in progress.

Highlighting legal provisions, Ugochinyere referenced Section 39 of the Nigeria Police Act and Section 37 of the Criminal Code Act, which stipulate the arrest and punishment for acts tantamount to treason against the state.

The group concluded by acknowledging Governor Fubara’s commitment to democratic principles by allowing the former chairmen to complete their designated terms peacefully, despite the reported challenges faced during his administration.

Overall, the lawmakers stressed the gravity of the alleged actions by the former local government chairmen and called for swift legal actions to uphold constitutional order and democratic norms in Rivers State.