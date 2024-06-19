Menu
Political parties

APC Candidates Urge Tinubu to Mediate Abia State Party Crisis*

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

Twenty-four candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Abia State House of Assembly election have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and resolve the factionalization plaguing the party in the state. Led by Mr. Anderson Akaliro, the sole elected APC lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, the candidates embarked on a reconciliation mission to Abuja on Monday.

In a communique titled “Abia APC Crisis Peace Initiative,” issued during their visit, Akaliro emphasized the urgent need for the national leadership of the APC to convene a comprehensive meeting. This meeting would include stakeholders such as the South East zonal caucus, Abuja-based party leaders, and key stakeholders from Abia State to forge a path towards unity within the party.

“We call on President Tinubu, the APC national leadership, and National Assembly members from Abia State to facilitate a gathering where all factions within the party can commit to a peace accord,” the communique stated.

Addressing the challenges faced during the State Assembly election, Akaliro lamented the detrimental impact of factionalism, which he believes contributed to the party’s electoral setbacks.

During the reconciliation meeting held at the residence of Hon. Dike Uche in Abuja, Akaliro underscored the importance of harnessing the influx of new party members to foster unity. He expressed optimism that through reconciliation and solidarity, the APC in Abia State would emerge stronger and more cohesive, positioning itself for future electoral victories.

The meeting concluded with a call for all interest groups to be inclusively represented in upcoming party congresses, ensuring fair and transparent primaries in 2026.

The APC candidates remain hopeful that President Tinubu’s intervention will pave the way for a unified APC in Abia State, ready to confront political challenges and secure electoral successes in the future.

Electoral Reform Key to Deepening Nigeria's Sovereign Democracy, Says Tanko
Charge 23 former council chairmen for treason, lawmakers tell Fubara
