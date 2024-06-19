Menu
Infrastructure

Abia State to Dualize Umuikaa-Owerrinta Road to boost communal economic activities

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Abia State Government has announced plans to begin the dualisation of the Umuikaa-Owerrinta Road, extending to the Imo River Bridge at the boundary with Imo State. Additionally, the government has initiated efforts to beautify and standardize the gateways into the state by constructing monuments at all borders with neighboring states.

Governor Alex Otti disclosed these plans during a Sabbath worship service at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Umuikaa District Headquarters, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.

“We want anyone entering any part of Abia State to know they have arrived. Monuments will be installed at key entry points, including the Imo River, Onu Imo, Umunneochi, Nguzu Edda, Onicha Ngwa Nlagu, and Obigbo,” Governor Otti said.

The governor assured residents and property owners affected by the road dualisation that they would receive full compensation, following the precedent set with the six-lane dual carriage Ossah Road in Umuahia. “Before we pull any fence or building down, we will pay compensation,” he stated, referencing the over two hundred buildings compensated during the Ossah Road project.

After the church service, Governor Otti inspected the ongoing waste dump clearing at Alaoji, near Aba, along the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway. His convoy was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

“I came to inspect the median where there are wastes. It’s not acceptable, and I have instructed it to be cleaned thoroughly. I don’t want people inhaling foul air,” Otti told the crowd. He also thanked residents for their support and urged them to expose any criminals in their midst. “We don’t want criminals in Aba. We want those in Aba to have legitimate jobs. The government will help create job opportunities,” he added.

