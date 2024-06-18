Menu
Nigeria Professional Football League

Tobi Amusan Clinches Fourth National Title in Women’s 100m Hurdles at Trials

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder, reaffirmed her dominance in the women’s 100m hurdles by securing her fourth national title at the recent trials held on Monday. The 27-year-old athlete from Ogun State dazzled spectators in Benin with a remarkable performance, clocking an impressive time of 12.78 seconds.

Amusan left no room for doubt as she led the field, with Adaobi Tabugbo finishing second at 13.33 seconds and Faith Osamuyi taking third place at 13.36 seconds.

Her victory at the national trials not only marks a successful defense of her title but also serves as a promising preparation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Amusan’s win positions her strongly as a contender for a podium finish at the global event.

Looking ahead, Amusan is set to compete at the African Senior Athletics Championship in Cameroon later this month, where she aims to continue her stellar performance and contend for top honors. Her focus remains sharp on achieving peak performance for the Paris Olympics, marking her quest for an inaugural Olympic medal.

With her outstanding showing at the trials, Tobi Amusan has set the stage for an exciting and competitive season ahead, solidifying her role as a key athlete in Nigeria’s track and field ambitions.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

