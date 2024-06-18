Menu
Suspected Kidnappers Nbbed by Benue Guards in Otukpo

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, in Otukpo town, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state have reportedly nabbed three suspected members of a kidnap gang.

The suspects were arrested Monday while trying to escape with their loot after collecting ransom from their victims. They’ve been linked to the recent attack on a Benue Links bus that had its driver killed after Otukpo.

Members of the three-member gang were arrested at the Otukpo motor park while trying to board a bus to Makurdi the state capital after allegedly carrying out their operation in that axis of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Catherine Anene confirmed the development, adding that the suspects were linked to the Benue Links robbery in Otukpo during which the driver of the bus was killed. She said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

