Suspected Kidnappers Nbbed by Benue Guards in Otukpo

June 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, in Otukpo town, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state have reportedly nabbed three suspected members of a kidnap gang.

The suspects were arrested Monday while trying to escape with their loot after collecting ransom from their victims. They’ve been linked to the recent attack on a Benue Links bus that had its driver killed after Otukpo.

Members of the three-member gang were arrested at the Otukpo motor park while trying to board a bus to Makurdi the state capital after allegedly carrying out their operation in that axis of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Catherine Anene confirmed the development, adding that the suspects were linked to the Benue Links robbery in Otukpo during which the driver of the bus was killed. She said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.(www.naija247news.com).