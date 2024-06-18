Putin Congratulates Ramaphosa on Re-election Amid Continued South Africa-Russia Partnership

June 18 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as President of South Africa on Monday, signaling the ongoing strong relationship between Moscow and Pretoria despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement on the Kremlin’s website, it was noted that Putin expressed hope for continued collaboration to further strengthen the partnership between Russia and South Africa. The statement referenced Putin’s telephone call to Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was re-elected by parliament on Friday. However, the African National Congress (ANC) failed to secure a majority in last month’s elections for the first time in 30 years, resulting in a coalition government composed of five parties.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, both Russia and Ukraine have been vying for support from African nations, with each country’s foreign minister conducting multiple regional tours.

South Africa’s ties with Moscow date back to the Soviet era when the USSR supported liberation movements and the ANC’s fight against apartheid. Initially, South Africa condemned Russia’s February 2022 invasion but has since taken a more neutral stance, abstaining from several U.N. General Assembly votes condemning Russia’s actions.

South Africa participated in the Swiss-hosted “peace summit” on Ukraine over the weekend but did not sign the final communique, joining India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia in abstaining, despite the omission of contentious issues to garner broader support.

The nation faces a complex situation as it prepares to host the 2023 BRICS summit, contemplating an invitation to Putin despite an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest on allegations related to the deportation of Ukrainian children.