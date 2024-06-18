Policeman and OSPAC Member Feared Killed Amid Tensions in Rivers State

A policeman and a member of the Omuma Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) are feared dead in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State. This incident coincides with rising tensions and protests across the state following the expiration of the three-year tenure of elected Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen and ward councillors.

Reports indicate that shootings involving alleged security personnel occurred at the Port Harcourt City LGA Council Secretariat. Similar incidents were reported in Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Eleme, and Khana LGAs, involving unidentified assailants.

By noon, reports emerged that two individuals were killed in Omuma LGA due to shootings in the area. A local source revealed that policemen attached to a politician shot vigilante members during a clash at the Omuma council secretariat. In retaliation, the victim’s group allegedly confronted the security personnel.

While the state police authorities have yet to confirm the details, a police source in Omuma confirmed that two individuals were indeed shot.