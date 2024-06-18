Menu
Ondo University Student Found Dead After Church Vigil

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Miss Modupe Ayandare, a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), has been found dead on Monday after attending a church vigil.

The death of Ayandare, who is of the Department of Agronomy, was made known by the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution.

“We express in strong terms our dissatisfaction and agony with respect to the death of one of our students, Miss Modupe Ayandare of the Department of Agronomy.

“According to report, the deceased was said to have committed suicide in the early hours of today at about 4:00 a.m. after she returned from a vigil in her church.

“The incident happened beside the church she attended, around Spotless Villa.

“The law enforcement agency have been informed already, and all hands are on deck to get to the root of the situation.

“Be assured that justice will be served and the law enforcement agency will undertake thorough investigation,” Mr Emmanuel Olaogbebikan, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the SUG, stated.

He asked anybody with useful information regarding the incident to give to the concerned authorities to come forward.

Also mourning the passage of the student, the Nigerian Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS), AAUA Chapter, said the loss deeply affected the department.

Mr Faith Igba, the PRO of the department, said the demise of Ayandare was a profound loss to the department.

Igba urged the members of the department to come together and be of help to one another, asking those going through challenges to seek help.

“During this difficult time, we urge everyone to come together in each other’s support. The mental well-being of our members is of utmost importance, and we encourage anyone who may be struggling to seek help.

“Our faculty offers counselling services, and we are here to support you in any way we can.

“Please join me in extending our deepest condolences to Comrade Modupe’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Let us honour her memory by fostering a compassionate and supportive environment for all,” he said.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the death of Ayandare, Mr Victor Akinpelumi, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, said that the institution had confirmed the incident but was yet to know the cause of the death.

Akinpelumi, who sympathised with the family of the deceased, told Newsmen that the institution would make an official statement to the public as regards the death later. NAN.

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
