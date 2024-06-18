Nyesom Wike should leave Gov. Fubara, Rivers State alone, Retire in Abuja – Clark

Clark Urges Wike to Focus on Abuja, Leave Rivers State to Fubara

ABUJA – Chief Edwin Clark, former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, has advised Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to concentrate on his duties in Abuja and leave Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the people of Rivers State alone. Clark made these remarks in an interview with African Independent Television (AIT) on Tuesday.

Clark accused both Wike and the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of initiating what he described as the “politics of madness” in Rivers State. He emphasized the need to end godfatherism in Nigerian politics and promote political practices that support the growth of democracy.

Speaking on the current political situation in Rivers State, Clark reiterated that he has never met Governor Fubara and does not know his appearance, but is committed to fighting against injustice and oppression. He highlighted the need for a culture of food safety and proper food handling in commemoration of World Food Safety Day.

Clark also reflected on his legacy, expressing a desire to be remembered as a foremost Nigerian who believed in equality and national unity. He asked for forgiveness from those he may have offended during his long career.

The interview, which coincided with Clark’s 97th birthday, was part of a documentary celebrating his life and achievements. Clark called for a collective responsibility in addressing food safety, emphasizing the importance of preventing foodborne illnesses.

Clark concluded by sharing his contributions to national unity, particularly during the civil war, and his efforts to promote education across Nigeria. He stressed the importance of fighting corruption and leaving a positive legacy for future generations through initiatives like establishing a private university.