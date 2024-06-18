Nigerian Air Force Neutralizes Over 100 Bandits in Night Raid, Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt in Katsina

In a major offensive, Operation Hadarin Daji of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralized over 100 bandits during a nighttime operation at Kuka Shidda Camp in Faskari LGA, Katsina State. The airstrikes also destroyed over 45 motorcycles used by the criminal group linked to notorious terrorists Yusuf Yellow and Rabe Imani.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson for Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, confirmed the operation in a statement. He noted that this marks the third successful air raid in the Faskari-Kankara axis, significantly disrupting bandit activities in the region.

The statement also highlighted another successful security operation. In the early hours of Sunday morning, security forces thwarted a kidnapping attempt in the Kwata Area of Jibia LGA. A credible police source reported that a distress call at 4:15 am led to a swift response by an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team. The team confronted armed bandits who were holding three women captive. Following a gunfight, the criminals fled, leaving behind their captives.

The rescued victims included Ummulkhari Abubakar (23), Shafa’atu Abubakar (35), and Maryam Lawal (15), along with a six-month-old baby boy named Ismail Usman. The security forces exercised commendable restraint, using only 14 rounds of ammunition and 20 smoke canisters during the operation.

The statement emphasized that the swift response not only saved lives but also sent a strong message to criminal elements that such acts will not be tolerated. It further affirmed the unwavering commitment of security forces to protecting the citizens of Katsina State from criminal activities.