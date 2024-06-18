NAF Strikes Terrorists, Neutralizes Over 80 in Katsina State Operation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported significant success in its recent air strikes targeting terrorists in Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area, Katsina State. According to a statement by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted the strikes on the night of June 15, resulting in the elimination of more than 80 terrorists and the destruction of over 45 motorcycles.

Gabkwet explained that the decision to carry out the air strikes was based on intelligence indicating that a large group of terrorists, numbering over 100, was burning houses in a settlement near Gidan Kare Village. Upon aerial observation at approximately 8:30 p.m., several houses were seen on fire, signaling widespread chaos in the village.

“Subsequently, 12 motorcycles were spotted leaving the village and heading towards Gidan Kare Village and Kuka Shidda Camp, where they joined other terrorists preparing for further attacks,” Gabkwet stated. He added that authorization was swiftly obtained, leading to the successful strike at 9:40 p.m., which resulted in the elimination of terrorists and destruction of motorcycles. Some surviving terrorists were observed fleeing the scene.

Gabkwet further noted that intelligence linked the terrorists to notorious kingpin Yusuf Yellow and his associate Rabe Imani, highlighting the operation’s disruption of terrorist activities in the region.

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), praised the efforts of the air component and other security agencies for their role in degrading terrorist capabilities in North West Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of continued dedication in combating terrorism and criminality across the country.

The CAS also inaugurated new airfield facilities at 213 Forward Operating Base, Katsina, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness within the Northwest region.

The successful operation underscores ongoing efforts by security forces to ensure stability and safety in affected areas.