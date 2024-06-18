Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NAF airstrikes neutralise over 80 terrorists in Katsina

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has eliminated more than 80 terrorists in recent air strikes at Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward in Faskare Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Monday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes carried out on the night of June 15 killed the terrorists and burnt more than 45 motorcycles.

He said the strikes became necessary following intelligence that terrorists numbering over 100 were reportedly burning houses at a settlement about five kilometers away from Gidan Kare Village.

According to him, overhead the village at about 8.30pm, several houses were observed to be on fire with the entire Village in pandemonium.

“Moments later, 12 motor cycles were seen departing the Village and trailed along a footpath out of the village to a location near Gidan Kare Village and Kuka Shidda Camp, where they joined a large number of their cohorts.

“Other terrorists were also observed arriving the location from different directions, an indication that the location was a mass up point with the terrorists likely planning to further attack nearby villages.

“Having been presented such a rare opportunity, authorization was sought, obtained and the location was immediately struck at exactly 9:40pm, with over 80 terrorists confirmed eliminated and about 45 motorcycles burnt down, while few surviving terrorists were observed fleeing or limping off.

“Further intelligence received after the strike also revealed that the terrorists were closely linked with notorious terrorists kingpin, Yusuf Yellow and his close associate Rabe Imani.

“These strikes, along with others before now, have no doubt disrupted terrorists activities in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had commended the efforts of the air component as well as other security agencies in diminishing the capabilities of terrorist elements in the North West.

The CAS made the commendation when he fête the air component at 213 Forward Operating Base, Katsina on Monday.

He said the successes by the air component in synergy with other security agencies had continued to contribute to security within the region.

He urged them not to relent in their efforts and dedication to the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

Abubakar had inaugurated some airfield facilities such as the new taxiway link, operations and engineering building, and the new sports complex.

He said the airfield facilities would no doubt ensure air operations, especially within the Northwest, are more effective and efficient.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness across Nigeria
Next article
Yobe Police Apprehend Notorious Terrorist
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

GMOs will improve yield, safe for consumption – Expert

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director of Tuber Root Crops...

Yobe Police Apprehend Notorious Terrorist

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Yobe announced...

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness across Nigeria

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

TotalEnergies Marketing shareholders approve N8.49bn dividend

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

GMOs will improve yield, safe for consumption – Expert

Agriculture 0
June 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director of Tuber Root Crops...

Yobe Police Apprehend Notorious Terrorist

Security News 0
June 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Yobe announced...

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness across Nigeria

NiMets 0
June 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

GMOs will improve yield, safe for consumption – Expert

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?