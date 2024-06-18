Lagos State Govt Launches Smart Health Information Platform for Patient Data Management

• Sanwo-Olu: ‘A bold move towards using technology for efficient healthcare delivery’**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

• State Government signs concession agreement with Interswitch, eClat**

Lagos State has initiated a significant transformation in its health sector with the introduction of the Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), designed to revolutionize data transmission and management across all State-owned healthcare facilities.

This secure digital cloud initiative, led by the State Government in collaboration with health technology company eClat and Interswitch Limited, aims to create a seamless movement of patient data and foster digital transformation within the State’s healthcare system.

Digital Health Platform Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) involving the Lagos Ministry of Health, Interswitch, and eClat, will oversee the operation of this technology.

On Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu supervised the signing of the Concession Agreement between the Office of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Digital Health Platform Limited, marking the full deployment of SHIP in Lagos’s health sector. The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, also attended the agreement signing.

The digital system aims to replace outdated manual data sharing and transmission methods, enhancing data protection and privacy for patients. Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed this innovation as a “transformational step” in simplifying data collection and usage in the health sector. He emphasized that leveraging technology would enable efficient health delivery, proper resource allocation, and empower decision-makers to evaluate the impact of health interventions.

“We have witnessed the global trend of using technology to manage healthcare delivery and assess lifestyle changes in the population. Just as technology has transformed banking, transportation, and education, the Smart Health Information Platform will revolutionize healthcare and streamline data processing in our hospitals,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Sanwo-Olu assured the public of robust database protection and emphasized that data privacy was a critical consideration in designing the platform, with the Ministry of Science and Technology fully involved in and approving the project.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, highlighted that State-owned General Hospitals alone generated 7 million contact data annually, excluding data from Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), tertiary health institutions, and private hospitals. He noted that managing this data required a robust digital infrastructure to eliminate repetition and errors.

“The SHIP will enable the Government to plan and coordinate health services effectively across all levels,” Abayomi said. “With centralized data, we can analyze health-seeking behaviors of Lagosians and use this information for policy definition and resource allocation.”

Interswitch Group Managing Director, Mitchell Elegbe, added that the solution would facilitate free data flow between health institutions and provide seamless payment options for patients, assuring that patient data would remain secure.

“This partnership is something we take very seriously,” Elegbe affirmed.

The introduction of SHIP marks the beginning of a comprehensive information technology reform in Lagos’s healthcare system, setting the stage for improved access to healthcare and better health outcomes for residents.