Justin Timberlake arrested for ‘driving while intoxicated’

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested in New York.

According to reports, the singer was arrested on Monday night in the Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor, New York.

Local outlet, Newsday reported that a police spokesperson confirmed Timberlake’s arrest while a Sag Harbor Justice Court official also confirmed that the charges are driving while intoxicated, DWI-related.

The pop star is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

This comes amid Timberlake’s ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.’ He is scheduled to perform two nights in Chicago this weekend, and two shows in New York City next week.(www.naija247news.com).

Governor Fubara Orders Local Government Heads to Assume Leadership in Rivers State
