Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Israel Adesanya Announces UFC Comeback Against Arch-Rival in Perth

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Israel Adesanya, the former UFC champion, has officially confirmed his highly anticipated comeback to mixed martial arts, setting the stage for a showdown with his arch-rival in Perth. The 34-year-old took a break from the Octagon following his unexpected defeat by Sean Strickland in Sydney last September.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Fans have eagerly awaited Adesanya’s return, with speculations mounting about his potential headline role at UFC 300. However, negotiations with his fierce rival Dricus du Plessis for the event remained uncertain.

The rivalry between Adesanya and du Plessis has been marked by verbal exchanges, particularly with du Plessis emphasizing his commitment to being a true African champion, contrasting Adesanya’s Nigerian roots with his relocation to New Zealand.

Adesanya hinted at his return with a post on X, sharing an edited image of himself wearing the UFC’s new golden glove. In his announcement on Monday, he cryptically wrote, “The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet. The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone.”

The scheduled bout is set to take place on August 17, marking a highly anticipated comeback for Adesanya in the UFC arena.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Emir tussle: FG, APC creating new Boko Haram in Kano – Kwankwaso
Next article
NAF Strikes Terrorists, Neutralizes Over 80 in Katsina State Operation
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Health Crisis in Nigeria as Patients Struggle with Soaring Drug Costs

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos - The burden of exorbitant drug prices in...

Tobi Amusan Clinches Fourth National Title in Women’s 100m Hurdles at Trials

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Tobi Amusan, the world record holder, reaffirmed her dominance...

Benin Court Issues Suspended Sentences to Nigeriens Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
A court in Benin has handed down suspended 18-month...

Asari Dokubo Calls for Rivers State LG Chairmen to Respect Tenure Limits

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Muhajid Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Health Crisis in Nigeria as Patients Struggle with Soaring Drug Costs

Pharmaceuticals 0
Lagos - The burden of exorbitant drug prices in...

Tobi Amusan Clinches Fourth National Title in Women’s 100m Hurdles at Trials

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
Tobi Amusan, the world record holder, reaffirmed her dominance...

Benin Court Issues Suspended Sentences to Nigeriens Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Democracy Africa 0
A court in Benin has handed down suspended 18-month...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Health Crisis in Nigeria as Patients Struggle with Soaring Drug Costs

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?