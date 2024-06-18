Israel Adesanya Announces UFC Comeback Against Arch-Rival in Perth

Israel Adesanya, the former UFC champion, has officially confirmed his highly anticipated comeback to mixed martial arts, setting the stage for a showdown with his arch-rival in Perth. The 34-year-old took a break from the Octagon following his unexpected defeat by Sean Strickland in Sydney last September.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Fans have eagerly awaited Adesanya’s return, with speculations mounting about his potential headline role at UFC 300. However, negotiations with his fierce rival Dricus du Plessis for the event remained uncertain.

The rivalry between Adesanya and du Plessis has been marked by verbal exchanges, particularly with du Plessis emphasizing his commitment to being a true African champion, contrasting Adesanya’s Nigerian roots with his relocation to New Zealand.

Adesanya hinted at his return with a post on X, sharing an edited image of himself wearing the UFC’s new golden glove. In his announcement on Monday, he cryptically wrote, “The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet. The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone.”

The scheduled bout is set to take place on August 17, marking a highly anticipated comeback for Adesanya in the UFC arena.