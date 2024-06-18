Health Crisis in Nigeria as Patients Struggle with Soaring Drug Costs

Lagos – The burden of exorbitant drug prices in Nigeria is exacerbating health challenges for patients across the country. Many are now faced with difficult choices: skipping doses, opting for cheaper alternatives, or abandoning treatment altogether due to unaffordable medications.

The escalating costs have particularly hit hard those battling chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, pushing vital treatments beyond the financial reach of many Nigerians and straining the already burdened public healthcare system.

Patients like Ngozi Uchenna, a petty trader, express despair over the high prices of essential medications for her 10-year-old daughter’s persistent cough. “I cannot afford the drugs, so I’m taking my child back home,” she lamented at a health center in Ikeja, Lagos.

Similarly, James Akor, coping with health issues, turned to herbal mixtures due to prohibitive hospital bills. “One of the drugs the doctor said I should buy costs N120,000 and needs to be bought two or three times every month,” he explained.

For Dayo A., diagnosed with prostate cancer, the cost of treatment is daunting. “One of the drugs prescribed for me costs N1,200,000,” he disclosed, highlighting the financial barriers to essential care.

The situation reflects a broader crisis where patients are forced to make critical health decisions based on financial constraints, leading to adverse health outcomes and increased healthcare costs in the long run.

The rising drug prices are driven by factors such as currency devaluation, manufacturer price adjustments, government regulations, and high demand for specific medications. These challenges persist despite efforts under the 2014 National Health Bill aimed at enhancing healthcare access.

While traditional and herbal medicines offer affordable alternatives, concerns about their efficacy persist among healthcare experts. Dr. Femi Akintunde, a general practitioner in Lagos, cautioned about the risks associated with untested treatments when proper medical care becomes unaffordable.

The absence of comprehensive health insurance coverage further complicates matters, leaving many Nigerians vulnerable to catastrophic health expenditures and economic hardships.

As the healthcare landscape remains precarious, stakeholders emphasize the urgent need for sustainable solutions to mitigate the impact of high drug costs on public health and wellbeing in Nigeria.