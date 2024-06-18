Governor Fubara Orders Local Government Heads to Assume Leadership in Rivers State

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has mandated that the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) take over the leadership of the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, Fubara bid farewell to the outgoing chairmen, wishing them success in their future endeavors. This announcement follows the expiration of the elected chairmen and councillors’ tenure, which has caused significant tension since Monday.

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt recently voided a law passed by the State Assembly that extended the tenure of LGA chairmen by six months. In response, some youths occupied LGA secretariats, insisting that the LGA officials would not resume on Wednesday. The police have pledged to manage any issues arising from the tenure expiration.

Governor Fubara commended the outgoing LGA Chairmen and Councillors for their dedication and service to the state, acknowledging their successful completion of their three-year terms as of June 17, 2024.

“I also wish to acknowledge and commend the dedicated services of the outgoing elected Local Government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, and Councillors who were elected and sworn in three years ago, and whose tenure expired yesterday, the 17th of June, 2024, as provided for by the Law,” Fubara stated.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Rivers State, I thank you all for your sacrifices and commend your commitment to public service and our dear Rivers State. I congratulate you all for the successful completion of your tenure and wish you well​⬤