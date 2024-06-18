Federal Govt Clears The Air on Renaming Muritala Muhammed Expressway in Abuja

June 18,2024.

The Federal Government has clarified that the Abuja Murtala Muhammed Expressway has not been renamed to Wole Soyinka Way.

This clarification was issued in a statement by Rabiu Ibrahim, the media aide to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Ibrahim emphasized that the renaming of the expressway was never considered by the current administration.

The confusion arose from an event on June 4, 2024, when President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a new road in the Federal Capital Territory.

This new road, designated as Arterial Road N20, extends from Katampe to Jahi, linking the Outer Northern Expressway (also known as Murtala Muhammed Expressway) to the Northern Parkway (Ahmadu Bello Way).

During the inauguration, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, proposed naming the new road after Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, a suggestion that President Tinubu approved. As a result, it is Arterial Road N20 that has been named after Wole Soyinka, not the Murtala Muhammed Expressway.

“We have noted the rumours being circulated that the Murtala Muhammed Express Way in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been renamed as Wole Soyinka Way. The renaming of the Murtala Mohammed Expressway Way has never been contemplated by this administration.

“For the record, on June 4, 2024, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a new road in the FCT codenamed Arterial Road N20 (from Katampe to Jahi), which links the existing Outer Northern Expressway (also known as Murtala Muhammed Expressway) to the Northern Parkway (also called Ahmadu Bello Way).

“During the inauguration of the N20 (which is a new road), FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, proposed to the President that the road be named after Prof Wole Soyinka, and the President agreed”, the statement read in part.

The government emphasised that the Murtala Mohammed Expressway remains unchanged, continuing to honour the legacy of the former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed.

“Therefore, the Arterial Road N20 is named after Prof Soyinka. The Murtala Muhammed Expressway remains unchanged and continues to bear the name of our esteemed former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed,” Ibrahim stressed.(www.naija247news.com)