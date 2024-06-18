Family of Late Mohbad Rejects Autopsy Report

June 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, have rejected the autopsy result carried out on him by the Lagos state government and have demanded an independent toxicology be conducted on his body to ascertain the true cause of his death.

At a conference in Lagos state on Monday, June 17, the family through its legal counsel, Wahab Shittu, said the issues that had trailed the autopsy report presented before the Coroner court sitting in Ikorodu by a Forensic Scientist and Pathologist from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof Sunday Soyemi, indicated traces of discrepancies in the findings carried out by the Nigerian Police and the medical experts from the state.

The family alleged that these issues have cast a shadow on the authenticity of the report, saying an independent toxicology would provide a better understanding of the cause of their son’s death.

The family also alleged that the silence from the government and police on the media report which contained the United States laboratory’s denial of conducting an autopsy on Mohbad has left them to wonder if the investigation was for truth-seeking. The family called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene.

‘’This outcome is entirely unacceptable to us and the Aloba Family and raises serious concerns about the integrity and thoroughness of the investigation by the police and the medical team into the untimely death of their beloved son, brother, and friend. The Aloba family and, indeed, the whole world demand to know where the toxicology test was carried out as this has impugned the integrity.

The legal team wonders how the letterhead and the address of the National Medical Services Laboratories in Pennsylvania, USA appeared on the toxicology test report if the test was not truly carried out in the USA.

The legal team is puzzled more given the discrepancies in the further response given by the NMS laboratories ascribing the test to another sister laboratory. The conflict of interest that bothers professional integrity. The public is interested in knowing the relationship between the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Laboratory, NMS in the USA and ITSI Biosciences who allegedly completed the toxicology test on behalf of the Lagos State government.

The Aloba Family, in their quest for truth and justice, had hoped that the toxicology test, reportedly conducted in the United States, would shed light on the circumstances surrounding his tragic passing.

However, the declaration of the test as ‘inconclusive’ fails to provide the clarity needed and undermines the public as well as his family’s faith in the investigative process.

In light of these developments, the Aloba Family is compelled to denounce the ‘inconclusive’ toxicology test results and put forth the following demands and positions: Independent Re-Examination: We call for an independent re-examination of the toxicology samples by a reputable and internationally recognized forensic laboratory. This re-examination should be conducted with the utmost transparency and adherence to the highest standards of forensic science.

Comprehensive Review of Procedures: A thorough review of the procedures and protocols followed during the initial toxicology testing is imperative. This review should include an assessment of the chain of custody, handling, and analysis of the samples to ensure that no procedural lapses or contamination occurred.

Collaboration with International Experts: We urge the involvement of independent international forensic experts to oversee and validate the re-examination process. Their participation will help restore confidence in the findings and ensure that all possible avenues are explored.

The Aloba Family demands full disclosure of all findings and reports related to the toxicology tests. Transparency is crucial to understanding the cause of death and dispelling any doubts or suspicions.

Time is of the essence in this matter. We call upon the relevant authorities to expedite the re-examination process and ensure that the family receives definitive answers without undue delay.

The Nigeria Police has not done enough in this case. The investigation so far conducted does not show the thoroughness and professionalism expected in a murder case of this nature. We call on the Inspector General of Police to personally intervene in this investigation and bring the perpetrators to book.

The Aloba Family remains steadfast in their pursuit of truth and justice for Ilerioluwa. They deserve clear, definitive answers regarding the cause of his death, and it is the responsibility of the investigative bodies to provide them with such clarity. The current ‘inconclusive’ results only serve to prolong their agony and uncertainty, which is both unfair and unjust.

‘Considering the Coroner Inquest, we appeal to the presiding Magistrate at to ensure that an independent toxicology report is submitted to the Coroner’s Court before submitting the final report to the authorities. Presently, we have an application before the Coroner Court seeking approval to conduct an independent autopsy and toxicology test.

“We call on the presiding magistrate in the matter to expedite a hearing on the independent autopsy and toxicology application. That is the only way justice can be served in this case”. the family said

Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12 2023, under controversial circumstances leading to the police exhuming his remains and conducting an autopsy on September 21 to ascertain the cause of his death.

On 16 May, Professor Osiyemi who is a pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), informed the Coroner’s Inquest that the autopsy conducted on Mohbad was inconclusive in determining the cause of death. The pathologist attributed the inconclusive autopsy to factors such as body decomposition and potential reactions to medications Mohbad received before his death, among others.(www.naija247news.com).