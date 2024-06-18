Menu
Emir tussle: FG, APC creating new Boko Haram in Kano – Kwankwaso

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, on Monday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents in Northern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso was reacting to the ongoing situation in Kano where security agencies have been backing the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Speaking at a flag-off ceremony for the construction of the 82-kilometre rural road networks in his hometown, Madobi, Senator Kwankwaso said the people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constituted authority in the state.

He said: “We have mass followership because people believe in us, we are pro-people and the NNPP administration is determined to serve them anywhere they voted for it.

“We will not fold our arms and watch enemies of the state destroy the peaceful co-existence of our dear state, we shall do everything possible to support the governor to succeed. I am happy that he is not distracted and is focused on achieving his goals.

“There are people from Kano, enemies of the state, who also suffer mental illness and are the ones advising the Federal Government on how to take over Kano through the State of Emergency. This is the madness of the highest order that the good, peace-loving and committed people of Kano will resist.”

In addition, Kwankwaso said: “In the build-ups to 2027, some desperate politicians are already on a mission of disruption, but we will rather prefer the two of us to lose than to allow them to crush us unnecessarily. We dare anybody, who thinks he can victimise us politically, to go and be rest assured that we are ready for the fight.

“We are not afraid to be out of power because we will remain politicians in or out of government, we cannot run away from our destiny, we are humans, we know what is good for us and we will pursue it vigorously.”

The NNPP national leader further stated that the Federal Government is listening to some unpatriotic politicians from Kano, who will only contribute to its failure adding that the people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constitutional responsibility of the Governor by any individual or group.

“We are open to dialogue, truce and reconciliation, but we will not accept intimidation and political harassment of any sort. We know how to play politics and we have all it takes to protect ourselves from any evil,” Kwankwaso warned.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
