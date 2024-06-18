Don’t Eat Cooked Food Stored In Refrigerator For More Than 3 Days, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has urged Nigerians to avoid storing cooked food in refrigerators for more than three days. This advisory was issued in a statement on Tuesday to mark the 2024 World Food Safety Day, themed “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected.”

Adeyeye highlighted the risks of keeping cooked food for extended periods, noting that such practices can lead to contamination by harmful pathogens, potentially causing severe foodborne diseases. She emphasized the importance of proper food handling and storage to prevent the growth of dangerous bacteria.

“Cooked food should be refrigerated promptly and consumed within a safe timeframe to avoid foodborne diseases,” Adeyeye stated.

NAFDAC’s message also included a call to all stakeholders in the food supply chain to foster a culture of food safety in their operations. This approach aims to mitigate food hazards and reduce risks that could compromise food safety.

World Food Safety Day, celebrated annually on June 7, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 to raise awareness and promote efforts to prevent, detect, and address public health risks linked to unsafe food.

In her statement, Adeyeye reiterated the critical role of food safety in public health, stressing that preventing foodborne illnesses is essential for ensuring safe consumption. She called for a collective effort involving producers, processors, distributors, and consumers.

The campaign underscores global awareness and preparedness for food safety incidents, with slogans such as “Food safety is everyone’s business” and “Food safety is a shared responsibility.” The initiative aims to build a robust and resilient food safety system through collective action.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 600 million people worldwide—nearly one in ten—fall ill after consuming contaminated food, with 420,000 fatalities annually. This results in the loss of 33 million healthy life years. WHO also reports that unsafe food costs low- and middle-income countries $110 billion annually in productivity losses and medical expenses.

Eva Edwards, Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, also highlighted the preventable nature of foodborne diseases despite their high costs. She called for a unified approach to food safety, emphasizing individual and collective responsibility to enhance public health and well-being.