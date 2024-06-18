Asari Dokubo Calls for Rivers State LG Chairmen to Respect Tenure Limits

Muhajid Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, has emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional principles regarding local government chairmanship tenures in Rivers State. Speaking during the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Port Harcourt on Monday, Dokubo urged former chairmen of the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to gracefully accept the end of their three-year terms and vacate their positions.

Dokubo asserted that any attempt by the former chairmen to prolong their tenure beyond the stipulated period would be unconstitutional and against the oath of office they took. He cautioned against inciting unrest among the populace, warning that such actions could provoke strong public backlash.

“The tenure of the local government chairmen expired today, 17th June 2024. They should peacefully step down. If they wish to seek re-election as permitted by the Constitution, they should follow due process,” Dokubo stated firmly. He stressed that the people of Rivers State should not be subjected to unnecessary turmoil due to the former chairmen’s ambitions.

Addressing the youth of the state, Dokubo urged vigilance and emphasized their role in safeguarding the integrity of democratic processes. He underscored the collective responsibility of all citizens in ensuring that the state’s governance adheres to constitutional norms and serves the public interest.

“No individual should manipulate or abuse the authority entrusted to them. The people of Rivers State are sovereign, and they will not tolerate any attempt to subvert their rights,” Dokubo emphasized. He highlighted the resilience and unity of the people in asserting their rights and called for a peaceful transition pending new elections.

Dokubo’s remarks underscored the ongoing debate over local governance and adherence to constitutional mandates, emphasizing the need for transparent and accountable leadership in Rivers State.