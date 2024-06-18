Menu
Actors Guild Holds Candle Night Service for Mr Ibu, Amaechi Munagor, Others

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria(AGN), has organised a candlelight procession to pay tribute to late Nollywood actors John Okafor, popularly known as ‘Mr Ibu’, Amaechi Muonagor and Zulu Adigwe.

The thespians, alongside fans and friends of the late veterans gathered for the procession at the Unity Fountain on Monday night in Abuja.

The procession was led by Emeka Rollas, National President of the AGN ,alongside veteran actors Kenneth Okonkwo, Zack Orji, Sidney Idiala, among others.

In a heartfelt display of respect and emotions, the attendees took turns to pay tribute to the fallen heroes for their contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Mercy Salma, FCT mayor of AGN, said the event was to show appreciation and honour for the life and times of the late actors.

“These are Nollywood veterans that put smiles in the faces of Nigerians during their lifetime, so we should celebrate their legacies and memories.

“They have both the young and the old Nigerians, and even across Africa and beyond as their fans.”

“So this procession is to show that we love them and appreciate their sacrifices and contributions to our industry and nation at large,” she said.

In his speech, Emeka Rollas said the procession was to demonstrate the solidarity that exist in the actors guild and to reflect on the moments they shared with the late thespians.

According to the AGN helmsman, the candlelight service was also an occasion for actors to reflect on how they want to be remembered at the end of their works.

“This is a season of sorrow for us at the AGN, our hearts are filled with grief over the loss of our three veteran members.

“But as the saying goes, when someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

“The Late John Okafor, Amaechi Monaugor and Zulu Adigwe lived life that exemplified brilliance and inspired emulation.

“They also lived a life that burned so that others’ paths were lit, and they made impact on the society through their profession.

“Today we are here to honour them, not only by profoundly feeling and expressing our loss, but also to remember their amazing personalities.

“They all played unique and special roles in all of our lives and the acting profession and they were loyal colleagues and special friends to many of us.

“Today, we honour these men as we recall special moments ,they were living proof of how fine a person can be, caring hearts to their friends and colleagues, loving and devoted father to their children.

They gave their all in their acting careers as they worked with passion, integrity and energy and our hearts and prayers are with their families at this most difficult time,” he said.

On his part, Kenneth Okonkw, foremost Nollywood actor said their commitment to their profession were part of what made the Nigerian film industry a toast of fans.

According to him, they were driven by passion to join the industry that was why they rose to their peak and made indelible marks.

He urged young artistes to focus on value delivery and shun the rush for quick monetary gains for them to make their marks in the industry.

“As one of the pioneer actors in the industry, I was connected personally to each of them that came to Nollywood at that time, and I can tell you that they were all driven by passion for acting.

“Wherever they are today, we should appreciate what they have contributed towards they growth and development of our industry,” he said.

NAN reports that the high point of the event was prayers for the repose of the departed souls and for Nollywood industry, and as well as prayers for Nigeria. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

