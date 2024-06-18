Menu
Security News

Abducted Fouani Brothers Regain Freedom

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The three Lebanese Founi brothers, Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, who were abducted by gunmen last Friday in Lagos, have been rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the rescue of the Lebanese businessmen in a statement on Tuesday.

On Friday June 14, the three brothers were reportedly coming from their factory when they were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
