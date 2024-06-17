US-Based Nigerian Oil and Gas Magnate Found Dead in Lagos Hotel Room

Robert Onyejekwe, a prominent Nigerian businessman based in Sugar Land, Houston, Texas, has tragically passed away at the age of 51 while visiting Nigeria.

Onyejekwe, described as an oil and gas magnate, was discovered deceased in his hotel room in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Sunday evening, June 9, 2024. According to reports from The Street Journal, he had traveled to Nigeria for business meetings and had taken a brief rest in his hotel room before his untimely demise.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Onyejekwe was in the country to oversee operations at an oil and gas company he had acquired four years ago. Plans were reportedly underway for him to relocate permanently to Nigeria to personally manage the company, following concerns about alleged irregularities under the current management.

His wife and a family friend are currently en route to Lagos to repatriate his remains to Houston for burial arrangements.

Prior to his trip to Nigeria, Onyejekwe had hosted his annual Over the Counter (OTC) party in Houston, Texas, reflecting his active engagement in both social and business circles.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation by authorities in Lagos.