Tinubu to Attend Ramaphosa’s Inauguration in South Africa

President Bola Tinubu is set to travel from Lagos to Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. This announcement was made by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale in a statement released on Monday.

Ramaphosa’s inauguration follows his re-election for a second term as President. Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria following the ceremony.

The re-election of Ramaphosa was a significant event, with the African National Congress (ANC) forming a coalition government after the general election on May 29, which did not yield an outright winner. Lawmakers in Cape Town voted overwhelmingly to re-elect Ramaphosa for another five years.

This election marked a historic shift in South African politics, ending 30 years of ANC dominance, a party famously led by the late Nelson Mandela. The ANC secured only 40 percent of the vote, losing its absolute majority in parliament for the first time. Despite this, the party managed to form a government of national unity through coalition agreements.