Security News

Suspected Armed Robbers Gun Down DJ in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 17, 2024.

Suspected armed robbers attacked the Volcano Peak Court Hotel in the Gwarimpa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing a Disc Jockey, Bashir Dauda, during a nightclub event.

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday night.

She stated that the incident occurred at about 3:35 am on Saturday when the gunmen invaded the area.

According to her, upon receipt of a distress call, operatives from the Gwarimpa Police Division were immediately deployed to the scene.

She said the operatives secured the hotel premises and discovered that “one Bashir Dauda had been shot by the attackers.”

“The victim was quickly rushed to the Federal Medical Center Jabi, where doctors on duty confirmed him dead.

“The corpse was released at the request of the family to be buried according to Islamic rites. The investigation is still ongoing in a bid to apprehend the culprits, and further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.(www.naija247news.com).

