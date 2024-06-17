Stock Market Advances, All Share Index Grows by 0.71%

June 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note, driven by gains in 51 stocks.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.71% to settle at 99,925.29 points and N56.527 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.6 billion units of shares were traded in 33,709 deals, valued at N43.65 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 51 stocks gained against 24 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CUTIX led other gainers last week with 28.21% growth, closing at N4.00 from the previous close of N3.12.

Regency Alliance Insurance, CHAMS, TOTAL and FTN Cocoa grew their share prices by 23.68%, 23.38%, 20.96% and 20.18% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: GUINNESS 19.19%, VERITAS KAPITAL 17.46%, PRESCO 17.39%, UPDCREIT 17.28% and DEAPCAP 16.67% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

DAAR COMMUNICATION led other price decliners, shedding 17.46% of its share price to close at N0.52 from the previous close of N0.63.

C & I Leasing, CUSTODIAN, Ecobank and NASCON shed 14.72%, 10.95%, 10.48% and 9.91% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Academy Press (9.85%), CWG (9.40%), May & Baker (7.13%), CADBURY (4.69%) and MTN Nigeria (4.04%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).