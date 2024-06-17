Senate President Godswill Akpabio Denies 2027 Presidential Alliance with Nasir El-Rufai

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has vehemently denied any involvement in the distribution of posters in Kaduna State suggesting a political alliance with former Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, dismissed the posters as the work of “mischief makers” aimed at misleading the public.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio does not have any intention to contest for president in 2027, nor is he nursing any ambition of a joint presidential ticket with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or any other person by whatever name,” the statement clarified.

Eyiboh emphasized that Akpabio’s current focus is on supporting President Bola Tinubu in his efforts to revitalize Nigeria and enhance the nation’s global standing.

“Since assuming office on June 13, 2023, Akpabio has been dedicated to providing the necessary legislative support to the Tinubu administration and has not contemplated running for president at any point,” the statement continued.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the misleading posters and emphasized Akpabio’s commitment to legislative duties and collaboration with President Tinubu to achieve national development goals.

The statement concluded by calling on security agencies to investigate and apprehend those behind the distribution of the misleading posters.

This denial by Akpabio seeks to clarify his stance amidst speculations and reaffirms his current role in legislative support for the Tinubu administration.