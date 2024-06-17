Menu
Political parties

Senate President Godswill Akpabio Denies 2027 Presidential Alliance with Nasir El-Rufai

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has vehemently denied any involvement in the distribution of posters in Kaduna State suggesting a political alliance with former Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, dismissed the posters as the work of “mischief makers” aimed at misleading the public.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio does not have any intention to contest for president in 2027, nor is he nursing any ambition of a joint presidential ticket with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or any other person by whatever name,” the statement clarified.

Eyiboh emphasized that Akpabio’s current focus is on supporting President Bola Tinubu in his efforts to revitalize Nigeria and enhance the nation’s global standing.

“Since assuming office on June 13, 2023, Akpabio has been dedicated to providing the necessary legislative support to the Tinubu administration and has not contemplated running for president at any point,” the statement continued.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the misleading posters and emphasized Akpabio’s commitment to legislative duties and collaboration with President Tinubu to achieve national development goals.

The statement concluded by calling on security agencies to investigate and apprehend those behind the distribution of the misleading posters.

This denial by Akpabio seeks to clarify his stance amidst speculations and reaffirms his current role in legislative support for the Tinubu administration.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

