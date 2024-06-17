SAHCO Boosts Dividend Payout by 81.82% to N406.07m in 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) announced an 81.82% increase in its dividend payout, distributing N406.07 million to shareholders in 2023, up from N223.34 million the previous year. At the company’s annual general meeting in Lagos on Thursday, Chairman Taiwo Afolabi stated that SAHCO would pay a dividend of 30 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo, compared to 16.5 kobo in 2022.

He said, “The Board of Directors, subsequent to the reporting date, recommended the payment of a dividend of 30 kobo (2022: 16.5 kobo) per share on the issued ordinary share capital of 1,353,580,000 ordinary shares, amounting to NGN406,074,000 (2022: NGN223,340,700). The dividend proposed is subject to the approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting; withholding tax will be deducted at the point of payment.”

Afolabi also announced a significant increase in the company’s revenue, rising to N8.2 billion in 2023 from N4.3 billion in the previous year. He attributed the company’s success to staff dedication, training, and regular engagements.

“Regardless of the challenges we faced during the year in review, it is my pleasure to inform you that we were able to record some positive points in our performance.

“In our last AGM, we announced total revenue of about N11.1 billion for 2022, but as of the end of the 2023 financial year, our company’s revenue stood at N16.5 billion.

“We have also grown our gross profit from N4.3 billion in 2022 to N8.2 billion in the year under review,” he added.

Afolabi also highlighted the impressive performance of the company’s assets, with total current assets standing at N34 billion, up from N29.2 billion in 2022.

Outgoing Managing Director Basil Agbarumi reaffirmed the viability of Nigeria’s aviation sector, stating it contributed 4% of the national GDP in the first quarter of 2023.

“Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the aviation sector contributed about N117 billion, which is 4% of the national GDP in the first quarter of 2023; it supports about 200,000 jobs and pays about N8.5 billion in tax annually,” he noted.