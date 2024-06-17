Rivers State Governor Pledges Watchful Leadership, Not Control, for State Development

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured the people of his commitment to overseeing the affairs of the state with integrity and a focus on service rather than seeking absolute control. Speaking at the Child Dedication Service held at the Royal House of Grace International Church in Rumueme Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Fubara emphasized his approach to governance.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to the church for their prayers and support, which he credited for sustaining his administration through challenges and enabling impactful policy implementations.

“For us, by the special grace of God, He has placed us today to watch over the affairs, not to control, but to watch over the affairs of this State,” Fubara stated. He reiterated his commitment to lead with the fear of God, ensuring accountability and responsible governance.

Acknowledging the role of divine guidance in leadership, Fubara asserted, “No man is more powerful than God. Even the hearts of kings are directed by God’s will.” He attributed the resilience of his administration amidst trials to divine intervention and the support of the community.

Addressing the congregation, Fubara pledged to make a difference through inclusive leadership, offering every citizen the freedom to thrive in Rivers State. He commended the family of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Wordu, whose child was being dedicated, emphasizing the importance of spiritual upbringing and community support in nurturing future generations.

“In dedicating this child to God, we affirm our commitment to pray and support its upbringing,” Fubara affirmed. He concluded with prayers for the child to grow into a person who brings honor to the family, the church, the state, and the nation.

The governor’s remarks underscore his vision for Rivers State, emphasizing servant leadership guided by principles of justice, fairness, and spiritual integrity.