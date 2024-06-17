Rema’s ‘Calm Down Makes History, Becomes First African Song to Earn 1 Billion Streams in US

June 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema’s hit song ‘Calm Down’ has made history as the first African song to earn 1 billion on-demand streams in the United States.

According to TAmerican Music Stats Company, Chart Data, ‘Calm Down’ has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams in the US.

“REMA’s “Calm Down” becomes the first Afrobeats song in history to earn over 1 billion on-demand streams in the US,” Chart Data tweeted.

In August last year, ‘Calm Down remix’ with Selena Gomez became the first African song to hit the billion mark in Spotify’s history.

The original version of ‘Calm Down’ was recognised by Guinness World Record as the first number one song on the world’s first regional streaming chart, MENA.(www.naija247news.com).